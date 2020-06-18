Top Stories
Ian Holm Dead - 'Lord of the Rings' &amp; 'Alien' Star Dies at 88

Ian Holm Dead - 'Lord of the Rings' & 'Alien' Star Dies at 88

Thu, 18 June 2020 at 10:16 pm

Chris Pine Opens the Car Door for Girlfriend Annabelle Wallis After Shopping for Pet Supplies

Chris Pine Opens the Car Door for Girlfriend Annabelle Wallis After Shopping for Pet Supplies

Chris Pine is the perfect gentleman and goes to grab the car door for girlfriend Annabelle Wallis on Thursday (June 18) in Los Feliz, Calif.

The longtime couple was spotted wearing matching masks while leaving a local pet store.

Just a few weeks ago, Chris was spotted showing off his cool style while going solo for an errand run.

Chris‘ new movie Wonder Woman 1984 should have been playing in theaters right now, but it was moved to August, and then October amid the ever-changing release schedules due to coronavirus. AMC Theatres just announced new policies for the reopening of movie theaters this summer and one detail is causing a lot of controversy.

