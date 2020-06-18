Critics' Choice Awards 2021 Moved to March

The 2021 Critics’ Choice Awards have followed the 2021 Oscars and postponed their show due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The show will take place live in Santa Monica, California on Sunday, March 7, 2021 with Taye Diggs returning as host. The producers noted that this would be “health considerations permitting.”

“Now more than ever, people are turning to film and television as a source of comfort, as a means of education, and as a way to connect,” Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin said. “With the revised timeline, we are looking forward to celebrating all of the brilliant new work created during this extended season.”

The 2021 Oscars were also postponed and you can find out when they will air.

Stay tuned as more awards season changes may be coming soon.