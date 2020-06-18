Danny Masterson Will Not Accept a Plea Deal, Reportedly Has a 'Robust' Defense

Danny Masterson has been charged with three counts of rape and he’s facing a maximum sentence of 45 years to life in state prison, but he reportedly will not take any plea deal.

A source close to the 44-year-old That ’70s Show actor says his legal team plans on defending him if the case heads to trial.

“The defense Danny has is robust,” the source told Us Weekly. “And it should be pointed out the alleged victims are currently suing Danny for significant financial damages.”

“Danny will not be accepting a plea deal, despite pressure he will get to take it. Period,” the source added. “It’s not a given that there will be a criminal trial. There are very strong grounds for the charges to be dismissed.”

Earlier this week, Danny‘s defense attorney released a statement in which he maintained the actor’s innocence.