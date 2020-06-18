Top Stories
Dave Franco Directed a Horror Movie Starring Wife Alison Brie & The Trailer Looks Terrifying!

Dave Franco is making his directorial debut with the new horror film The Rental, which is scheduled to hit select theaters this summer.

The 35-year-old actor and filmmaker’s wife Alison Brie stars in the new film alongside Dan Stevens, Jeremy Allen White, and Sheila Vand.

Here’s a synopsis: Two couples on an oceanside getaway grow suspicious that the host of their seemingly perfect rental house may be spying on them. Before long, what should have been a celebratory weekend trip turns into something far more sinister, as well-kept secrets are exposed and the four old friends come to see each other in a whole new light.

The Rental will be playing in select theaters and drive-ins, as well as on VOD, on July 24.

See the new photos of Alison and Dave going for a masked stroll a couple weeks ago.
Photos: IFC Films
