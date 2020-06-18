Hailey Bieber Wears Face Mask from Husband Justin Bieber's Drew Clothing Line
The Biebers are enjoying a day out together!
Hailey and Justin Bieber stepped out for an appointment at a skin care clinic on Thursday afternoon (June 18) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The 23-year-old model flaunted her toned tummy in a black crop top and jeans paired with a green jacket and a face mask from the 26-year-old singer’s Drew clothing line.
The day before, Justin was spotted shooting a few hoops while enjoying the sunny weather in Beverly Hills.
In a recent episode on the Biebers on Watch show on Facebook, the couple opened up about their first kiss.
FYI: Hailey is carrying a Bottega Veneta bag.