Hailey Bieber Wears Face Mask from Husband Justin Bieber's Drew Clothing Line

The Biebers are enjoying a day out together!

Hailey and Justin Bieber stepped out for an appointment at a skin care clinic on Thursday afternoon (June 18) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 23-year-old model flaunted her toned tummy in a black crop top and jeans paired with a green jacket and a face mask from the 26-year-old singer’s Drew clothing line.

The day before, Justin was spotted shooting a few hoops while enjoying the sunny weather in Beverly Hills.

In a recent episode on the Biebers on Watch show on Facebook, the couple opened up about their first kiss.

FYI: Hailey is carrying a Bottega Veneta bag.