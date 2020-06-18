Top Stories
Thu, 18 June 2020 at 9:19 pm

Jaime King Leans On BFF Selma Blair Amid Her Divorce

Jaime King Leans On BFF Selma Blair Amid Her Divorce

Jaime King walks arm-in-arm with her BFF Selma Blair while leaving the Laurel Canyon Country Store on Thursday afternoon (June 18) in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old Hart of Dixie actress spent about thirty minutes chatting with Selma, 47, in the car after picking up some supplies.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jaime King

Jaime is in the middle of a divorce from husband Kyle Newman and it appears she is leaning on Selma for support during this time.

Last week, it was announced that Jaime has booked an exciting movie role opposite Bruce Willis. She will be starring in the upcoming thriller Out of Death.

Jaime will be playing “a woman on a hike who witnesses four strangers committing a crime. As she races through the woods to escape, she comes across a retired forest ranger, played by Willis, and seeks his help.”
Just Jared on Facebook
jaime king meets up with selma blair 01
jaime king meets up with selma blair 02
jaime king meets up with selma blair 03
jaime king meets up with selma blair 04
jaime king meets up with selma blair 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Jaime King, Selma Blair

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • 2 Chainz is being sued by Pablo Escobar's family for this reason - TMZ
  • Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are celebrating two years together - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Vanderpump slams rumors that she had an affair with this Vanderpump Rules star - TooFab
  • Niall Horan has a new song out - Just Jared Jr