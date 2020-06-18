Jaime King Leans On BFF Selma Blair Amid Her Divorce

Jaime King walks arm-in-arm with her BFF Selma Blair while leaving the Laurel Canyon Country Store on Thursday afternoon (June 18) in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old Hart of Dixie actress spent about thirty minutes chatting with Selma, 47, in the car after picking up some supplies.

Jaime is in the middle of a divorce from husband Kyle Newman and it appears she is leaning on Selma for support during this time.

Last week, it was announced that Jaime has booked an exciting movie role opposite Bruce Willis. She will be starring in the upcoming thriller Out of Death.

Jaime will be playing “a woman on a hike who witnesses four strangers committing a crime. As she races through the woods to escape, she comes across a retired forest ranger, played by Willis, and seeks his help.”