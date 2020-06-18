Jamie Foxx to Play Mike Tyson in an Upcoming Biopic

Jamie Foxx is opening up about his upcoming biopic about boxer Mike Tyson.

The 52-year-old Oscar-winning actor, who won his Academy Award for his performance in the biopic Ray, says the long-rumored movie is still happening.

“It’s a definitive yes,” Jamie said during Mirk Birnbaum‘s Catching Up show on Instagram. “Look, doing biographies is a tough thing. Sometimes it takes 20 years to get them done. But we officially got the real ball rolling.”

“We want to show everybody evolves,” Jamie added. “I think when we lay the layer of Mike Tyson in this story, I think everybody from young and old will be able to understand this man’s journey.”

Jamie said there will be technology to make him look exactly like Mike.

“And then just the technology of how I’m gonna look, I guarantee you people will run up on me in the street, and ask for autographs, and think that I’m Mike,” he said. “Every other day, I do 60 pull-ups, we do 60 dips, we do 100 push-ups. I ain’t got no calf muscles, so we might have to get some prosthetics for that.”

