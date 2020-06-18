Jeffree Star Issues Apology for Old 'Lipstick Nazi' Website & Past Behavior: 'That Person Is Long Gone'

Jeffree Star is apologizing.

The 34-year-old Jeffree Star Cosmetics mogul posted a lengthy apology note to social media on Thursday (June 18) amid resurfaced screenshots of a website for an old cosmetics line said to be owned by Jeffree called “Lipstick Nazi.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jeffree Star

“Hey everyone, over the last week a few old photos and a screen shot of an old website splash page from 2004-2006 have resurfaced and I’d like to address them. When I was 17 I stupidly referred to anyone who was obsessed with makeup, as a ‘lipstick nazi’ – It was offensive, derogatory and for shock value. It does not reflect who I am today or what I stand for or have EVER stood for,” he wrote.

“It was a slang term when I was young used by TV shows like Seinfeld who had characters named the ‘Soup Nazi’ named after a crazy cook. That’s not an excuse, but just giving context. The word itself is disgusting and I will always be deeply sorry to anyone who had to see that and will continue to be sorry for all the dumb vile shit I’ve said in my past. I want to clear up the misconception that I EVER had a makeup company before Jeffree Star Cosmetics,” he continued.

He went on to clarify that he never had a makeup company prior to his current company.

“That is 100% false and a rumor started to smear my name. The ‘website’ that some are claiming I made, never happened or existed. For a few days, I launched a splash page with a VERY graphic photo of me cutting and bleeding. It said ‘coming soon’ and was intended to be the URL for my LiveJournal.com profile (if you’re too young to know what that it, it was a photo-sharing site where I was a member) – I ended up never using it and that same week, dissolved the URL and tried to erase the horrible images of me self-harming from the internet,” Jeffree wrote.

Jeffree also addressed a resurfaced photo.

“Also, I’ve seen a very old photo of me standing next to someone who has a confederate flag on in a diner that was in Visalia, California. I was asked to be in that photo for shock value because I was ‘gay’ and obviously not what the flag represents, I was mocking the flag but now see how ugly and wrong it is to be next to it. Should I have told them no to the photo? Absolutely. But I made the stupid decision to stand there and I’m sorry for my actions.”

“I will always agree with canceling the Jeffree from 10-15 years old. That person is long gone. But I’m also extremely proud of owning an inclusive makeup brand where I celebrate all races and genders. I won’t let my past overshadow who I am today and will always use my platform to spread awareness and only show inclusivity. I want to apologize and say sorry again to everyone who I offended with my past actions. I will always be sorry,” he continued.

“I’m asking anyone who has reposted or shared the image of me cutting myself to please stop. I let someone photograph me when I was really young, and I regret doing extreme things for what I considered ‘art’ at the time and seeing it every morning when I turn on my phone has been really triggering and hard to process. Self mutilation was something I was addicted to as a teenager and has always haunted me. I hope as human beings, anyone can see why seeing these pictures over and over isn’t healthy. Thank you for reading this.”

Jeffree recently trended at No. 1 with this video amid controversy.

Check out Jeffree Star‘s apology letter…