Jeremy Piven Drops Out of Cameo's Zoom Calls After Criticsm for $15,000 Fee
Jeremy Piven is no longer available to join your Zoom calls as part of a new initiative launched by Cameo.
If you didn’t know, Cameo is a service that allows you to book a celebrity to make a video message for you or someone else for a predetermined fee. Now, the company is also booking celebs to join fans on 10-minute Zoom calls.
Jeremy made headlines earlier this week when his $15,000 appearance fee for a Zoom call was revealed. People were mocking that large fee on social media. In the days since then, it appears he has dropped out of the program as his Cameo page no longer advertises the Zoom calls. You can still purchase a video message from him for $400 though.
Wondering who you can still book for a Zoom call and want to know the prices?
Click inside to see what celebs are charging for a Zoom call…
See below!
Andrew Dice Clay – $1,400
Lance Bass – $1,250
Tony Hawk – $1,000
90210‘s Ian Ziering – $1,000
Gilbert Gottfried – $750
Gilmore Girls‘ Scott Patterson – $750
Dr. Drew – $707
Sean Astin – $599
DWTS‘ Sasha Farber – $450
Survivor‘s Boston Rob – $350
Real Housewives‘ Vicki Gunvalson – $300
Tiger King‘s Kelci Saffery – $250
The Bachelor‘s Barb Weber – $250
Comedian Sinbad – $250
Drake Bell – $225
Hairspray actress Nikki Blonsky – $150
Survivor‘s Ethan Zohn – $125