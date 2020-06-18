Jeremy Piven Drops Out of Cameo's Zoom Calls After Criticsm for $15,000 Fee

Jeremy Piven is no longer available to join your Zoom calls as part of a new initiative launched by Cameo.

If you didn’t know, Cameo is a service that allows you to book a celebrity to make a video message for you or someone else for a predetermined fee. Now, the company is also booking celebs to join fans on 10-minute Zoom calls.

Jeremy made headlines earlier this week when his $15,000 appearance fee for a Zoom call was revealed. People were mocking that large fee on social media. In the days since then, it appears he has dropped out of the program as his Cameo page no longer advertises the Zoom calls. You can still purchase a video message from him for $400 though.

Wondering who you can still book for a Zoom call and want to know the prices?

Click inside to see what celebs are charging for a Zoom call…

See below!

Andrew Dice Clay – $1,400

Lance Bass – $1,250

Tony Hawk – $1,000

90210‘s Ian Ziering – $1,000

Gilbert Gottfried – $750

Gilmore Girls‘ Scott Patterson – $750

Dr. Drew – $707

Sean Astin – $599

DWTS‘ Sasha Farber – $450

Survivor‘s Boston Rob – $350

Real Housewives‘ Vicki Gunvalson – $300

Tiger King‘s Kelci Saffery – $250

The Bachelor‘s Barb Weber – $250

Comedian Sinbad – $250

Drake Bell – $225

Hairspray actress Nikki Blonsky – $150

Survivor‘s Ethan Zohn – $125