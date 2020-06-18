Top Stories
Thu, 18 June 2020 at 8:48 pm

Jimmy Kimmel Will Take a Summer Break from His Talk Show, Guest Hosts Will Fill In

Jimmy Kimmel Will Take a Summer Break from His Talk Show, Guest Hosts Will Fill In

Jimmy Kimmel will be taking a break from his ABC late night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live following tonight’s episode.

The 52-year-old host and comedian says that nothing is wrong, he just needs a break.

“There’s nothing wrong, I’m healthy, my family’s healthy, I just need a couple of months off,” he said.

The show said in a statement, “While Jimmy’s gone a cavalcade of very kind and capable people will be filling in.” A list of the guest hosts has not yet been revealed, but the guest-hosted shows will begin on Monday, July 6.

Jimmy will be hosting the 2020 Emmy Awards in September and he’s also the host of the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire reboot, which returns for a new season this fall on Sunday nights.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jimmy Kimmel

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • 2 Chainz is being sued by Pablo Escobar's family for this reason - TMZ
  • Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are celebrating two years together - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Vanderpump slams rumors that she had an affair with this Vanderpump Rules star - TooFab
  • Niall Horan has a new song out - Just Jared Jr