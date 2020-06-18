Kelly Clarkson & Zac Efron Among Celebs to Get Stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021!

Kelly Clarkson and Zac Efron are stars – and now, they’re being honored with one!

The American Idol winner and the High School Musical alum are among the celebrities to get a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame in 2021, the New York Times reported Thursday (June 18).

Benedict Cumberbatch, Shia LaBeouf, Missy Elliott and “American Pie” singer-songwriter Don McLean are also among the 35 stars of film, television and music that were announced for the honor by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Other stars set to receive the honor next year are late opera singer Luciano Pavarotti and “Fences” playwright August Wilson, who will be given stars posthumously.

All star unveiling ceremonies were postponed amid the pandemic in mid-March. Six ceremonies will be rescheduled for a later date as a result.

