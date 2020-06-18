Nathalie Kelley Says ABC Was 'Tone Deaf' for Cancelling 'The Baker & The Beauty'

Nathalie Kelley is opening up about the cancellation of her freshman series The Baker and the Beauty and she calls ABC’s decision to cancel the show “extremely tone deaf.”

The 34-year-old actress released a statement in which she encouraged fans to sign a Change.org petition in hopes of having another network pick up the series for another season.

“We are seeing now more than ever that representation is important for black and brown people of color. How we are represented on our television shows determines how society sees us, and the empathy and support they will grant our communities. When we are constantly depicted as narcos and maids, we can’t expect to find favor with voters when they go to the polls and elect leaders who will decide on the fate of immigrants,” Nathalie said in her statement.

She added, “Baker and the Beauty is a show that depicts Latin families as warm, lovable, full of joy and compassion and humor. The show garnered critical praise and a passionate and loyal fan following. A cancellation by ABC means that there are now no shows on the networks with a Latinx cast. At a time when the public is marching in the streets demanding representation and diversity this is an extremely tone deaf decision.”

“And the show hopes to find a home on another platform but needs public support. We need to send a message to these platforms that diversity matters,” Nathalie concluded.

Nathalie revealed earlier this week that the show is looking for another home.