Nick Cordero Has Lost 65 Pounds Amid His Battle with COVID-19

Amanda Kloots has revealed that her husband Nick Cordero has lost a drastic amount of weight amid his battle with COVID-19.

The 41-year-old Broadway star has been in the hospital since March 30 after being diagnosed with coronavirus and while he no longer has the virus, he is still recovering from complications.

Nick‘s leg had to be amputated and he’s also facing other setbacks like a lung infection.

Amanda has said Nick “lost 65 pounds” while in the intensive care unit.

“What’s so heartbreaking is that he’s so weak,” she said on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday night (June 18). “He’s so weak that he still can’t move and his muscles are definitely atrophying.”

Amanda was asked if it’s a priority for doctors to help Nick regain the weight he’s lost. She said, “This is really hard because what Nick has lost is muscle. His muscles are just atrophied. You can’t really gain your muscle back until you can move, so they have him on some high protein and high calorie food, but he’s gotta move.”

She also talked about when she expects Nick to possibly leave the hospital.