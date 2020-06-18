Nick Viall Reacts to Andi Dorfman Dating Rumors

Nick Viall is addressing the latest dating rumors.

The 39-year-old The Bachelor star, who was recently spotted taking a run in Santa Monica with Bachelorette alum Andi Dorfman, reacted to a recent Us Weekly news story suggesting that the two may be dating on Instagram on Thursday (June 18).

Although Andi sent Nick home during the Bachelorette season 10 finale in 2014, she appeared on his Bachelor season in 2017 to offer him advice during his hometown dates episode.

“Sorry for the buzz kill…not dating. Additionally, the only benefits that come from this friendship is conversation and running tips. Enjoy the day,” he commented on the post on Instagram.

