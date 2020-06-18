Ricky Martin Puts On a 'Poker Face' for His Kids Amid the Pandemic

Ricky Martin is opening up about life in quarantine and how he puts on a brave face for his kids amid these uncertain times.

“We are used to kind of being isolated,” the 48-year-old singer said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show about life in the mountains with husband Jwan Yosef and their four kids.

“But it still was overwhelming,” Ricky added. “It was not knowing what was going [on], the uncertainty, the control, the fear, the anxiety, the grief, the sadness. I was sad. And then I was obviously poker face because my kids, they need to see me strong. They need to see me happy. So it’s been intense, but I turned it into music.”

Ricky released his six-song EP Pausa a few weeks ago!

Click inside to watch Ricky Martin perform a song…

Watch Ricky perform his new song “Recuerdo” featuring Carla Morrison below.