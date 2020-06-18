'So You Think You Can Dance' Season 17 Canceled Due to Coronavirus

The upcoming 17th season of the Fox dancing series So You Think You Can Dance will not be happening this summer as planned.

The network has announced that production on the show cannot move forward because of health and safety concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic. This marks the first time that So You Think You Can Dance is missing its premiere date since it began back in 2005.

“Production on season 17 of So You Think You Can Dance will not be moving forward due to health and governmental restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Fox said in a statement. “As a result, while we were looking forward to its return this summer, we cannot meet the standards we’ve set for viewers and contestants in light of the show’s unique format, intricate production schedule and limited time.”

Variety reports that it’s unlikely that the show will return before summer 2021 since the network’s midseason schedules are already set in place.