Stana Katic's 'Absentia' Gets a Season 3 Trailer & Release Date!

The trailer for season three of Stana Kantic‘s series Absentia has arrived!

The fan-favorite series will be back for a new season on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, July 17. All 10 episodes will be released that day in the United States and many other countries around the world.

Here is a synopsis: With Emily Byrne’s suspension from the FBI nearing its end, a criminal case hits close to home, sending Emily on a dangerous journey that threatens the lives of the family she is desperately trying to hold together.

Stana is likely best known for her work as Kate Beckett on the ABC series Castle. A couple years ago, she opened up about her “harsh” exit from the show after her contract was not renewed due to “budgetary reasons.”