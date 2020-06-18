Teyana Taylor Hosts a Star-Studded Party to Celebrate Her Album

Teyana Taylor hosted one of the first red carpet events to be held amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 29-year-old singer was joined by a star-studded list of celeb friends at her The Album listening party on Wednesday night (June 17) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Teyana, who is pregnant with her second child, was joined by her husband Iman Shumpert and their four-year-old daughter Iman Jr., Cardi B and Offset with their daughter Kulture, Cynthia Erivo, Lena Waithe, Terrence J, Karrueche Tran, Winnie Harlow and boyfriend Kyle Kuzma, and many more.

Cardi took to her Instagram Stories after the party to rave about the album. She wrote, “Teyana Taylor album is sooo beautiful and sexy. Really good work.”

While some people at the party were pictured in face masks, it appears that the majority of partygoers didn’t wear one (at least for the photos).

