Tracee Ellis Ross to Voice Main Character of 'Daria' Spinoff Series, 'Jodie'!

Tracee Ellis Ross is taking on a new role!

The 47-year-old Black-ish actress is set to voice the main character and executive produce a spinoff of MTV’s iconic Daria, called Jodie, Deadline reported Thursday (June 18).

“This is the first major move in a programming shift at Comedy Central focused on ramping up adult animated content and building an original animated slate around South Park. The major programming pivot already was in the planning stages when Comedy Central recently laid off the majority of its senior programming team,” Deadline reports.

The series will be based on Jodie Landon, Daria’s friend at the fictional Lawndale High. Jodie picks up with her character graduating from college and “entering a complicated world.”

Here’s a plot description: “The series will satirize workplace culture, Gen Z struggles, the artifice of social media and more. With themes of empowerment along gender and racial lines, explorations of privilege, and a wicked sense of humor, Jodie will shine a light on the personal and professional issues young Black women face today.”

