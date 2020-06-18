TWICE Release Japanese Single 'Fanfare' - Watch the Music Video & Read the Lyrics!
TWICE are taking over!
The massively popular South Korean girl group released their new Japanese single, “Fanfare,” on Thursday (June 18).
The single follows their South Korean EP, More & More, which was just released earlier in the month. The single also includes a Japanese version of “More & More,” as well as a remix of “Fanfare.”
Watch the video for “Fanfare” and read the lyrics inside…
Are you ready? Yeah!
夜明けを告げる太陽
(Can you feel me, everyone?)
動き始める世界
(It’s time to say goodbye)
待っていたよ君のことを
心配しなくていいよ全部わかってるから
覚悟決めた 君のEyes
そっとエール送るよ My love
Here we go Here we go 深呼吸したら そう
鳴らせ Fanfare 高らかに
Restart 朗らかに
あの日 描いた未来へ
聴こえてる? 君を呼ぶ声
踏み出そうよ さぁ
叫べ Hurray Hurray 大声で
Brand-new 自分らしく
やり直せばいい 何回だって
繋いだ手 離さないから
約束しよう Always by your side (Hey!)
止まんなきゃ気づかない 景色だってある
辛い時は 無理しなくていいから
泣いてもいいの我慢しないで
ナミダ 雨のあとは 虹が見えるはず
熱く燃える 君のHeart
信じれば叶うよ Your wish
Here we go Here we go 迷いを捨てたら そう
響け Fanfare 世界中に
Replay 軽やかに
憧れていた ステージへ
夢じゃまだ 終われないなら
諦めないで さぁ
届け Hurray Hurray 負けないで
Shine on 輝いて
星より光れ いつだって
最強の味方でいるよ
ほら 笑ってよ Always by your side
どんな時も ひとりにしない
You’re my sunshine
希望溢れる 胸のリズム
奏でよう 感じるまま
Oh yeah!
Don’t look back! All right!
Hu Hu! Hu Hu!
鳴らせ Fanfare 高らかに (Ah~)
Restart 朗らかに
あの日 描いた未来へ
聴こえてる? 君を呼ぶ声
踏み出そうよ さぁ
叫べ Hurray Hurray 大声で
Brand-new 自分らしく
やり直せばいい 何回だって
繋いだ手 離さないから
約束しよう Always by your side