TWICE Release Japanese Single 'Fanfare' - Watch the Music Video & Read the Lyrics!

TWICE are taking over!

The massively popular South Korean girl group released their new Japanese single, “Fanfare,” on Thursday (June 18).

The single follows their South Korean EP, More & More, which was just released earlier in the month. The single also includes a Japanese version of “More & More,” as well as a remix of “Fanfare.”

Are you ready? Yeah!

夜明けを告げる太陽

(Can you feel me, everyone?)

動き始める世界

(It’s time to say goodbye)

待っていたよ君のことを

心配しなくていいよ全部わかってるから

覚悟決めた 君のEyes

そっとエール送るよ My love

Here we go Here we go 深呼吸したら そう

鳴らせ Fanfare 高らかに

Restart 朗らかに

あの日 描いた未来へ

聴こえてる? 君を呼ぶ声

踏み出そうよ さぁ

叫べ Hurray Hurray 大声で

Brand-new 自分らしく

やり直せばいい 何回だって

繋いだ手 離さないから

約束しよう Always by your side (Hey!)

止まんなきゃ気づかない 景色だってある

辛い時は 無理しなくていいから

泣いてもいいの我慢しないで

ナミダ 雨のあとは 虹が見えるはず

熱く燃える 君のHeart

信じれば叶うよ Your wish

Here we go Here we go 迷いを捨てたら そう

響け Fanfare 世界中に

Replay 軽やかに

憧れていた ステージへ

夢じゃまだ 終われないなら

諦めないで さぁ

届け Hurray Hurray 負けないで

Shine on 輝いて

星より光れ いつだって

最強の味方でいるよ

ほら 笑ってよ Always by your side

どんな時も ひとりにしない

You’re my sunshine

希望溢れる 胸のリズム

奏でよう 感じるまま

Oh yeah!

Don’t look back! All right!

Hu Hu! Hu Hu!

鳴らせ Fanfare 高らかに (Ah~)

Restart 朗らかに

あの日 描いた未来へ

聴こえてる? 君を呼ぶ声

踏み出そうよ さぁ

叫べ Hurray Hurray 大声で

Brand-new 自分らしく

やり直せばいい 何回だって

繋いだ手 離さないから

約束しよう Always by your side