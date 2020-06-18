Top Stories
TWICE Release Japanese Single 'Fanfare' - Watch the Music Video & Read the Lyrics!

TWICE are taking over!

The massively popular South Korean girl group released their new Japanese single, “Fanfare,” on Thursday (June 18).

The single follows their South Korean EP, More & More, which was just released earlier in the month. The single also includes a Japanese version of “More & More,” as well as a remix of “Fanfare.”

Watch the video for “Fanfare” and read the lyrics inside…

Are you ready? Yeah!

夜明けを告げる太陽
(Can you feel me, everyone?)
動き始める世界
(It’s time to say goodbye)
待っていたよ君のことを
心配しなくていいよ全部わかってるから

覚悟決めた　君のEyes
そっとエール送るよ My love
Here we go Here we go　深呼吸したら　そう

鳴らせ Fanfare　高らかに
Restart 朗らかに
あの日　描いた未来へ
聴こえてる?　君を呼ぶ声
踏み出そうよ　さぁ
叫べ Hurray Hurray　大声で
Brand-new　自分らしく
やり直せばいい　何回だって
繋いだ手　離さないから
約束しよう Always by your side (Hey!)

止まんなきゃ気づかない　景色だってある
辛い時は　無理しなくていいから
泣いてもいいの我慢しないで
ナミダ　雨のあとは　虹が見えるはず

熱く燃える　君のHeart
信じれば叶うよ Your wish
Here we go Here we go　迷いを捨てたら　そう

響け Fanfare　世界中に
Replay　軽やかに
憧れていた　ステージへ
夢じゃまだ　終われないなら
諦めないで　さぁ
届け Hurray Hurray　負けないで
Shine on　輝いて
星より光れ　いつだって
最強の味方でいるよ
ほら　笑ってよ Always by your side

どんな時も　ひとりにしない
You’re my sunshine
希望溢れる　胸のリズム
奏でよう　感じるまま

Oh yeah!
Don’t look back! All right!
Hu Hu! Hu Hu!

鳴らせ Fanfare　高らかに (Ah~)
Restart 朗らかに
あの日　描いた未来へ
聴こえてる?　君を呼ぶ声
踏み出そうよ　さぁ
叫べ Hurray Hurray　大声で
Brand-new　自分らしく
やり直せばいい　何回だって
繋いだ手　離さないから
約束しよう Always by your side
