A Third 'Mamma Mia' Movie Is Reportedly In The Works

Mamma Mia #3 could actually be happening, according to one producer.

Producer Judy Craymer revealed to Daily Mail that a third movie is being planned, however, the coronavirus pandemic got in the way of some of the plans for it.

“I was meant to have been getting on with that, in my head, during these months,” she said. “But then I got hit with COVID fog.”

Judy added that she thinks “one day there will be another film because there’s meant to be a trilogy, you see.”

She also revealed the planned third movie would have four brand new songs penned by ABBA members Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus.

