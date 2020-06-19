Top Stories
Ashley Benson Brings Boyfriend G-Eazy as Her Date to Sister Shaylene's Wedding!

Ashley Benson Brings Boyfriend G-Eazy as Her Date to Sister Shaylene's Wedding!

Angelina Jolie Explains Why She Separated from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie Explains Why She Separated from Brad Pitt

Lady Gaga Goes Pantsless for Coffee Run with Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga Goes Pantsless for Coffee Run with Michael Polansky

Drake Just Did Something Pretty Awesome While Stuck at Home

Drake Just Did Something Pretty Awesome While Stuck at Home

Fri, 19 June 2020 at 8:47 pm

A Third 'Mamma Mia' Movie Is Reportedly In The Works

A Third 'Mamma Mia' Movie Is Reportedly In The Works

Mamma Mia #3 could actually be happening, according to one producer.

Producer Judy Craymer revealed to Daily Mail that a third movie is being planned, however, the coronavirus pandemic got in the way of some of the plans for it.

“I was meant to have been getting on with that, in my head, during these months,” she said. “But then I got hit with COVID fog.”

Judy added that she thinks “one day there will be another film because there’s meant to be a trilogy, you see.”

She also revealed the planned third movie would have four brand new songs penned by ABBA members Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus.

This one star of the franchise recently reunited with the cast for a virtual Zoom call!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Mamma Mia, Movies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Jamie Foxx is bulking up to play Mike Tyson - see his muscles! - TMZ
  • Check out the first look of Lili Reinhart's new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristen Doute has broken her silence after being fired from Vanderpump Rules - TooFab
  • See photos from Raven Symone's intimate, backyard wedding! - Just Jared Jr