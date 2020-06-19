Alicia Keys Reveals She Was Almost a Member of 3LW!

Alicia Keys is making a surprising revelation about her musical past.

The 39-year-old “Girl on Fire” singer revealed during Wired‘s Autocomplete interview on Wednesday (June 17) that she was nearly a member of the girl group 3LW before her own solo debut.

“My second band that I was in, was kind of like one of these projects that are put together by people, and they heard I sang and they were like ‘oh, maybe you could be a part of it’…it didn’t work out with me, but eventually they came out. I think their name was Little Women, but I was never part of that,” she explained.

If you didn’t know, 3LW stood for 3 Little Women, and was made up of Adrienne Bailon, Kiely Williams and Naturi Naughton.

The group would debut with their hit “No More (Baby I’ma Do Right)” in 2000, while Alicia debuted with her own global smash, “Fallin’,” in 2001.

Alicia also just dropped a powerful new song on Friday (June 19), called “Perfect Way to Die.”

Watch the full Wired interview…