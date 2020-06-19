Alicia Keys Shares Her New Song 'Perfect Way to Die' - Listen Now!

Alicia Keys is back with a powerful new song.

The 39-year-old just released her single “Perfect Way to Die,” which is the latest song off of her upcoming album ALICIA.

During a recent interview on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Alicia opened up about the song, saying it was inspired by the killings of Mike Brown – who was killed by police in Ferguson, Miss. – and Sandra Bland – who died of hanging in her jail cell in Texas after police stopped her for a minor traffic violation.

“You hear these stories, and you hear their stories in these lyrics and the devastating thing is that it’s never not going to be relevant,” Alicia shared. “And where we are right now, in the world and in this country, in American particularly, we are in a real, a real place that we can all see that this is the most major pandemic of all. This deeply rooted racism, this police brutality, this treatment of black people that is just completely unacceptable. To the point where daily daily we are seeing lives lost, people murdered for… nothing, nothing. For being black.”

