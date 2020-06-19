Angelina Jolie Explains Why She Separated from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie is opening up about her breakup from Brad Pitt and she explained the reason for their separation in a new interview.

The Oscar winners started dating in 2005 after working on the movie Mr. and Mrs. Smith together and they finally tied the knot in 2014. Two years later, they split.

Angelina and Brad are the parents of six children – Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 12, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne – and she was asked how she sustains a healthy environment for the children after the separation.

“I separated for the well-being of my family. It was the right decision,” Angelina told Vogue. “I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds. In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people.”

Angelina recently talked about the sad thing that happened for Vivienne during lockdown.