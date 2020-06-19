Ashley Benson Brings Boyfriend G-Eazy as Her Date to Sister Shaylene's Wedding!

It looks like things are getting more serious between Ashley Benson and her new boyfriend G-Eazy!

The 30-year-old Pretty Little Liars actress brought G-Eazy, 31, as her date to her sister Shaylene‘s wedding this week.

Shaylene tied the knot with financial advisor Adam Swerdlow in an intimate wedding on Thursday (June 18) and she shared some cute photos and videos on her Instagram Stories.

G-Eazy, whose real name is Gerald Gillum, was seen pictured next to Shaylene during the 10-person dinner party at Selanne Steak Tavern in Laguna Beach, Calif.

Ashley has been dating G-Eazy for just over a month and they were first spotted kissing in Los Angeles amid the lockdown. They recently worked together on a song that he put out. Most recently, the couple showed off some PDA while shopping in L.A.

