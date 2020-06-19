Top Stories
Ashley Benson Brings Boyfriend G-Eazy as Her Date to Sister Shaylene's Wedding!

Ashley Benson Brings Boyfriend G-Eazy as Her Date to Sister Shaylene's Wedding!

Angelina Jolie Explains Why She Separated from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie Explains Why She Separated from Brad Pitt

Lady Gaga Goes Pantsless for Coffee Run with Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga Goes Pantsless for Coffee Run with Michael Polansky

Drake Just Did Something Pretty Awesome While Stuck at Home

Drake Just Did Something Pretty Awesome While Stuck at Home

Fri, 19 June 2020 at 10:46 pm

Bette Midler's Daughter Sophie von Haselberg Gets Married!

Bette Midler's Daughter Sophie von Haselberg Gets Married!

Sophie von Haselberg is a married woman!

The 33-year-old daughter of iconic actress Bette Midler said “I do” to a mystery guy, Page Six first reported.

Sophie shared a first pic of her wedding with a sweet, but very real, caption.

“In the midst of COVID, a piece of $h!t president, and the power and poignancy of the Black Lives Matter movement, I got married!” she announced. “Because honestly, WHY NOT.”

She adds, “It’s great to have cake smeared on your face by someone you love! And hot DAMN do I love this man!”

Bette also shared the news with a paper called Manila Report.

“It was a pandemic wedding, a very small wedding, and her husband, her new husband, hasn’t had a haircut in three months,” she revealed. “So she looked online on how to cut hair and she gave him a pretty good haircut. I mean, that is the world we are living in now.”

See Sophie‘s Instagram below!

If you missed it, get a first look at Bette in Netflix’s The Politician now!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bette Midler, Sophie Von Haselberg

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Jamie Foxx is bulking up to play Mike Tyson - see his muscles! - TMZ
  • Check out the first look of Lili Reinhart's new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristen Doute has broken her silence after being fired from Vanderpump Rules - TooFab
  • See photos from Raven Symone's intimate, backyard wedding! - Just Jared Jr