Bette Midler's Daughter Sophie von Haselberg Gets Married!

Sophie von Haselberg is a married woman!

The 33-year-old daughter of iconic actress Bette Midler said “I do” to a mystery guy, Page Six first reported.

Sophie shared a first pic of her wedding with a sweet, but very real, caption.

“In the midst of COVID, a piece of $h!t president, and the power and poignancy of the Black Lives Matter movement, I got married!” she announced. “Because honestly, WHY NOT.”

She adds, “It’s great to have cake smeared on your face by someone you love! And hot DAMN do I love this man!”

Bette also shared the news with a paper called Manila Report.

“It was a pandemic wedding, a very small wedding, and her husband, her new husband, hasn’t had a haircut in three months,” she revealed. “So she looked online on how to cut hair and she gave him a pretty good haircut. I mean, that is the world we are living in now.”

