Beyonce Creates the 'Black Parade' to Encourage Fans to Support Black-Owned Businesses

Beyonce is giving back to Black owned businesses with the creation of Black Parade.

The collection and list of businesses, featured on her official website, celebrates “you, your voice and your joy,” the 38-year-old musician wrote as she announced the project.

“Happy Juneteenth Weekend! I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate each other, even in the midst of struggle. Please continue to remember our beauty, strength and power,” Beyonce wrote on Instagram.

The list will shed light on and benefit Black-owned small businesses around the country in honor of the significant holiday.

Beyonce‘s Instagram also features a snippet of “This is America” from Childish Gambino.

See the full list on her website now!

Earlier this week, Beyonce also wrote an open letter to Kentucky’s attorney general. Read it now…