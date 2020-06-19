Beyonce Drops Surprise Song For Juneteenth Called 'Black Parade' - Grab The Lyrics Here!

Beyonce is celebrating Juneteenth in the most epic way – with a brand new track called “Black Parade”!

The 38-year-old superstar led the reveal of the new track with a snippet posted to Instagram, with the announcement of Black Parade, a list of black owned businesses to support during the Juneteenth weekend.

Proceeds from the song will benefit BeyGOOD’s Black Business Impact Fund, administered by the National Urban League, which supports Black-owned small businesses.

You can pick up the official song NOW on Tidal.

Listen to the track below and let us know what you think!

