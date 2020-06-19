Top Stories
Ashley Benson Brings Boyfriend G-Eazy as Her Date to Sister Shaylene's Wedding!

Angelina Jolie Explains Why She Separated from Brad Pitt

Lady Gaga Goes Pantsless for Coffee Run with Michael Polansky

Drake Just Did Something Pretty Awesome While Stuck at Home

Fri, 19 June 2020 at 11:41 pm

Beyonce Drops Surprise Song For Juneteenth Called 'Black Parade' - Grab The Lyrics Here!

Beyonce is celebrating Juneteenth in the most epic way – with a brand new track called “Black Parade”!

The 38-year-old superstar led the reveal of the new track with a snippet posted to Instagram, with the announcement of Black Parade, a list of black owned businesses to support during the Juneteenth weekend.

Proceeds from the song will benefit BeyGOOD’s Black Business Impact Fund, administered by the National Urban League, which supports Black-owned small businesses.

While the lyrics aren’t available just yet, JustJared.com will have them up with they are released!

You can pick up the official song NOW on Tidal.

Listen to the track below and let us know what you think!

Click inside for the lyrics to “Black Parade”…
