Alicia Keys Reveals She Was Almost a Member of 3LW!

Ian Holm Dead - 'Lord of the Rings' &amp; 'Alien' Star Dies at 88

Fri, 19 June 2020 at 8:53 am

BLACKPINK to Perform on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' for the First Time!

BLACKPINK is plotting their late night takeover!

The massively popular “As If It’s Your Last” South Korean girl group will perform for the first time on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon next Friday (June 26), the show’s host confirmed at the end of Thursday night’s (June 18) episode.

The girls are preparing for their latest single release, called “How You Like That,” which they’ve been teasing with photos and video clips in recent days. This will mark BLACKPINK‘s first appearance on Fallon, having already performed on James Corden, Stephen Colbert and Good Morning America.

Lady Gaga also just released a trippy lyric video for their collaboration, “Sour Candy.” Watch it right now!

Check out the announcement clip…
