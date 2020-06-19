Chip & Joanna Gaines' Youngest Daughter Asks Emmanuel Acho If He's Afraid of White People

Emmie Gaines asked a big and important question during the latest episode of Emmanuel Acho‘s Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man series.

The 10-year-old daughter of the HGTV stars asked Emmanuel if he was afraid of white people during the open conversation with their entire family.

“That’s what I love about children,” Emmanuel reacted to her question, before calling it a “phenomenal question.”

He added, “I’m not afraid of white people. I am cautious of white people.”

“I think about water and electricity. Water is necessary for life. Electricity is also necessary for life. But I do understand if those two have a negative interaction, it could be lethal,” Emmanuel went on. “The beautiful thing of children and about children is that we learn things as kids and it develops us as adults, which is why you all being here with your children is the most powerful thing because this conversation could be life-changing — and not necessarily for their lives, but for the life of someone who looks like me.”

Chip and Joanna‘s oldest child, Drake, 15, also asked about if Emmanuel thinks things will change.

Watch the video below to see what he said!

