Colin Farrell Shows Off Muscles In Sleeveless Top While Out in LA

Colin Farrell shows off his buff arms while out and about in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon (June 19).

The 44-year-old actor beat the heat in a muscle shirt, black mask and a bandana on his head while stopping by a local convenience store.

Just recently, it was announced that Colin will be part of Gloomy Eyes, which is a three-part animated VR series where he plays narrator, a lonely zombie boy who falls in love with a young human girl. Their love transcends boundaries in a world where zombies are outlaws.

“I was initially shown the artwork and I just thought it was a stunning visual world that the two guys had created, and the story had a simplicity to it; a sweetness that was impossible to deny,” Colin shared with Variety. “I have never done anything that was VR before, so I was interested in the technology. It was a pretty easy decision to be a part of it.”

