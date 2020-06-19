Dave Franco & Alison Brie Keep Their Distance From Co-Stars at 'The Rental' Drive-In Screening

Dave Franco‘s directorial debut The Rental will be hitting theaters next month, but a special drive-in screening was just hosted and everyone stayed socially distanced!

The 35-year-old actor/director kept close to his wife and the film’s star Alison Brie at the event on Thursday night (June 18) at the Vineland Drive-In in City of Industry, Calif.

Dave and Alison kept their distance from the film’s other stars Dan Stevens and Sheila Vand while posing for a photo call. They then got into their cars to watch the screening!

The trailer for The Rental was just released and the horror film looks terrifying. Make sure to check it out now! The film will be released in select theaters and drive-ins, as well as on VOD, on July 24.

