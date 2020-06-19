Disney Gets Rid of Free Trials For Disney+ Streaming Service

The free trial for Disney+ is officially over.

Disney announced today that their introductory feature will no longer be available starting now.

The company says that they don’t need a free trial promo in order to lure in customers, according to Variety.

“We continue to test and evaluate different marketing, offers and promotions to grow Disney Plus,” a rep for the company said in a statement. “The service was set at an attractive price-to-value proposition that we believe delivers a compelling entertainment offering on its own.”

The site reports that Disney+ had over 54.5 million subscribers worldwide, just six months after it first launched.

Disney doesn’t offer free trials on the Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus bundle, either. However, Hulu on its own, does offer free trials – the $5.99 monthly plan with ads and the $11.99 monthly package without ads are free for one month to eligible subscribers.

If you missed it, the streaming service just renewed this acclaimed original show for a second season!