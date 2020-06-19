Top Stories
Ashley Benson Brings Boyfriend G-Eazy as Her Date to Sister Shaylene's Wedding!

Angelina Jolie Explains Why She Separated from Brad Pitt

Michelle Obama Explains What Juneteenth Means to Her

Drake Just Did Something Pretty Awesome While Stuck at Home

Fri, 19 June 2020 at 4:37 pm

George Clooney Makes $500,000 Donation in Response to Trump Saying He Made Juneteenth 'Famous'

George Clooney is doing good.

The 59-year-old actor will be donating $500,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative, he announced on Friday (July 19).

The donation was made in response to President Donald Trump‘s claim that he made Juneteenth “famous.”

“Thank you President Trump for ‘making Juneteenth famous.’ Much like when Bull Connor made ‘Civil Rights’ famous. My family will be donating 500 thousand dollars to the Equal Justice Initiative in honor of your heroic efforts,” he said a statement to People.

If you didn’t know, Bull Connor was historically opposed to the Civil Rights movement in the 1960s.

Michelle Obama recently explained what Juneteenth means to her.

Rihanna recently made a $15 million donation through her foundation for this cause…
