Ashley Benson Brings Boyfriend G-Eazy as Her Date to Sister Shaylene's Wedding!

Angelina Jolie Explains Why She Separated from Brad Pitt

Lady Gaga Goes Pantsless for Coffee Run with Michael Polansky

Drake Just Did Something Pretty Awesome While Stuck at Home

Fri, 19 June 2020 at 8:11 pm

HBO Will Stream 'Watchmen' For Free This Weekend In Honor of Juneteenth

HBO Will Stream 'Watchmen' For Free This Weekend In Honor of Juneteenth

HBO has made its acclaimed series, Watchmen, free to watch for the entire weekend!

The network released a statement about the special airing, which started today (June 19) and will go through to Sunday, June 21 on HBO.com and Free On Demand.

“HBO is proud to offer all nine episodes for free of this timely, poignant series that explores the legacy of systemic racism in America,” the release read.

Set in an alternate history where masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws, Watchmen embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name, while attempting to break new ground of its own.

Watchmen joins a few other movies that are free to rent for the month, including Selma and Just Mercy, which can educate on systemic racism in the country.

Starring Regina King, Watchmen may or may not have additional seasons coming. See what the showrunner shared here…
