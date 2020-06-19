Top Stories
Ashley Benson Brings Boyfriend G-Eazy as Her Date to Sister Shaylene's Wedding!

Angelina Jolie Explains Why She Separated from Brad Pitt

Michelle Obama Explains What Juneteenth Means to Her

Drake Just Did Something Pretty Awesome While Stuck at Home

Fri, 19 June 2020 at 4:13 pm

Heather Locklear Is Engaged to Her High School Sweetheart!

Happy news for Heather Locklear – she is engaged to boyfriend Chris Heisser!

The 58-year-old Melrose Place actress dated Chris back in high school and they reconnected a few years ago. Their relationship has been on and off amid her battle with substance abuse and her time in rehab.

Daily Mail has obtained photos of Heather wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger and a mask that said, “I’m smiling.”

A source has told People that the couple has “been engaged since the end of April, as they were celebrating her year of sobriety.” The friend added that, “They are really happy together. Her family, her parents, her siblings, and her daughter are all supporting her and excited for her.”

Heather‘s ex Richie Sambora and their 22-year-old daughter Ava are supportive of the relationship.

View this post on Instagram

My favorite person on earth. 40 years later

A post shared by Heather Locklear (@heatherlocklear) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chris Heisser, Engaged, Heather Locklear

