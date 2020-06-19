Hurricane Chris Arrested for Murder

Hurricane Chris is under arrest.

The 31-year-old “A Bay Bay” Louisiana rapper was charged with second-degree murder in connection to a shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana on Friday (June 19) according to local news outlets.

The Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Unit said he was charged with one count of second degree murder in a shooting that took place shortly after 1 a.m. at Texaco gas station in the city. Officers reportedly found a man shot multiple times, who later died after being taken to a hospital.

Investigators say Chris claimed he shot in self-defense after an alleged struggle over a vehicle that was supposedly his, but officers learned the vehicle did not belong to him and was stolen. Video evidence also suggested it was not an act of self-defense.

This MTV reality star spoke out about the recent arrest of her husband…