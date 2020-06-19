Ian Holm Dead - 'Lord of the Rings' & 'Alien' Star Dies at 88

Ian Holm has sadly died.

The British actor, known for roles in Lord of the Rings and Alien, passed away at the age of 88, his agent confirmed to The Guardian on Friday (June 19).

“It is with great sadness that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88. He died peacefully in hospital, with his family and carer…charming, kind and ferociously talented, we will miss him hugely,” his agent said in a statement.

His death was Parkinson’s related, the agent also confirmed.

Ian was known for many roles throughout his career, including a BAFTA-winning role in 1981′s Chariots of Fire, as well as playing Bilgo Baggins in the iconic Lord of the Rings trilogy and Hobbit films. He also played Ash in Alien.

Our thoughts are with Ian’s loved ones at this difficult time.

