Ian Holm's Daughter-in-Law, Samantha Morton, Pays Tribute to Him in Touching Post

Samantha Morton is paying tribute to her late father-in-law Ian Holm following his death.

The 43-year-old actress, who is a two-time Oscar-nominated actress for her work in Sweet and Lowdown and In America, took to Instagram to post about Ian.

“The most inspiring, funny, generous, welcoming father-in-law I could have hoped for. Good night Ian,” she wrote in her post.

Samantha has been in a relationship with Ian‘s son Harry Holm since 2007 and they share two kids together. She is also well known for her work in the TV series The Walking Dead, as well as in the movies Minority Report and Synecdoche, New York.

Ian was best known for playing Bilbo Baggins in the Lord of the Rings film franchise. He passed away on Friday (June 19) following a battle with Parkinson’s disease.