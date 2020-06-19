Top Stories
Ashley Benson Brings Boyfriend G-Eazy as Her Date to Sister Shaylene's Wedding!

Ashley Benson Brings Boyfriend G-Eazy as Her Date to Sister Shaylene's Wedding!

Angelina Jolie Explains Why She Separated from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie Explains Why She Separated from Brad Pitt

Lady Gaga Goes Pantsless for Coffee Run with Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga Goes Pantsless for Coffee Run with Michael Polansky

Drake Just Did Something Pretty Awesome While Stuck at Home

Drake Just Did Something Pretty Awesome While Stuck at Home

Fri, 19 June 2020 at 10:00 pm

Jamie Dornan Helps Promote His Wife Amelia Warner's New Music!

Jamie Dornan Helps Promote His Wife Amelia Warner's New Music!

Jamie Dornan is a super proud husband right now!

The 38-year-old Fifty Shades of Grey actor took to his Instagram account to promote his wife Amelia Warner‘s brand new EP Haven.

“My wonderful wife @awarnermusic has an EP out today. Buy it or stream it or do what you want with it from ITunes or Spotify or Amazon or wherever you get your music,” Jamie captioned his post on Instagram.

Amelia is an English actress and musician. She has also worked as a composer on a few films, including the 2017 movie Mary Shelley. It’s been nearly a decade since she has appeared on screen.

You can download the EP now on iTunes or stream below via Spotify.

Click through the gallery for photos of Jamie and Amelia on the red carpet over the years…
Just Jared on Facebook
jamie dornan promotes amelia warner new music 01
jamie dornan promotes amelia warner new music 02
jamie dornan promotes amelia warner new music 03
jamie dornan promotes amelia warner new music 04
jamie dornan promotes amelia warner new music 05
jamie dornan promotes amelia warner new music 06
jamie dornan promotes amelia warner new music 07
jamie dornan promotes amelia warner new music 08
jamie dornan promotes amelia warner new music 09
jamie dornan promotes amelia warner new music 10
jamie dornan promotes amelia warner new music 11
jamie dornan promotes amelia warner new music 12
jamie dornan promotes amelia warner new music 13
jamie dornan promotes amelia warner new music 14
jamie dornan promotes amelia warner new music 15
jamie dornan promotes amelia warner new music 16
jamie dornan promotes amelia warner new music 17
jamie dornan promotes amelia warner new music 18
jamie dornan promotes amelia warner new music 19
jamie dornan promotes amelia warner new music 20

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amelia Warner, Jamie Dornan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Jamie Foxx is bulking up to play Mike Tyson - see his muscles! - TMZ
  • Check out the first look of Lili Reinhart's new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristen Doute has broken her silence after being fired from Vanderpump Rules - TooFab
  • See photos from Raven Symone's intimate, backyard wedding! - Just Jared Jr