Jamie Dornan Helps Promote His Wife Amelia Warner's New Music!

Jamie Dornan is a super proud husband right now!

The 38-year-old Fifty Shades of Grey actor took to his Instagram account to promote his wife Amelia Warner‘s brand new EP Haven.

“My wonderful wife @awarnermusic has an EP out today. Buy it or stream it or do what you want with it from ITunes or Spotify or Amazon or wherever you get your music,” Jamie captioned his post on Instagram.

Amelia is an English actress and musician. She has also worked as a composer on a few films, including the 2017 movie Mary Shelley. It’s been nearly a decade since she has appeared on screen.

You can download the EP now on iTunes or stream below via Spotify.

