John Legend's New Album 'Bigger Love' is Out Now - Listen Here!

John Legend is back with new music!

The 41-year-old entertainer just released his seventh studio album Bigger Love.

Back in March, John opened up about Bigger Love to Jimmy Fallon, calling it his “sexiest album to date.”

“If you’re stuck at home and want to make some coronababies,” John said. “If you spend a lot of time with your partner and you need a soundtrack to that.”

It was recently announced that John will be hosting a Father’s Day special on ABC! Get the scoop here.

You can download John Legend's new album off of iTunes here