Josh Duhamel & Girlfriend Audra Mari Cheer on Friend to a Win on 'Holey Moley'

Josh Duhamel made a special appearance on the latest episode of Holey Moley to cheer on his friend Tanner Beard, who was one of the contestants.

Tanner is the co-founder and president of the Mammoth Film Festival and he is playing on behalf of the festival. The grand prize at the end of the season is $250,000!

At the end of the episode, Tanner was victorious and he’ll be heading to the grand finale.

Josh was joined in the crowd by his girlfriend Audra Mari and they were seen in matching fur coats. You can watch a clip of them in the crowd below!

Audra, who is a former Miss World America winner, have been dating since last summer. Check out photos of them attending a holiday party together last year.