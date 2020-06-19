Lady Gaga Fan Reveals Why the Star Gave Her the Jacket Off Her Back

Lady Gaga made headlines earlier this week when she was spotted giving a fan the jacket off her back and now the fan is speaking out about the cute moment!

Shannon McKee ran into the superstar at a market in Malibu, California on Tuesday (June 16) and complimented her on the jacket before realizing who it was.

“I walked in and I was like, ‘Hey, that’s a really badass jacket you got on,’” Shannon told the Today Show. “And she said, ‘Thank you.’ I kind of recognized the voice, but I’m not one to really go up to celebrities.”

Shannon says that after she left the store, she realized who it was and decided to say something else to Gaga.

“I did have a story that I wanted to share with her, and I felt this need that she needed to hear it from me,” she continued. “And so when I went back, I was like, ‘Hey, you’re Lady Gaga, right?’ My best friend back in high school was a huge fan of yours. And you’re the reason he actually came out to me. And his first five tattoos are all dedicated to you and my brother just recently came out to me, too. So I just wanted to say thank you for being such an incredible ally.”

“As I was telling her the story about my friend, she took off her jacket and was like, ‘You loved my jacket so much. Here. It’s yours. Put it on right now. You be badass with it now,’” Shannon added.

Paparazzi caught the moment when Gaga handed the jacket to her and the moment went viral!