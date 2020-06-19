Top Stories
Ashley Benson Brings Boyfriend G-Eazy as Her Date to Sister Shaylene's Wedding!

Angelina Jolie Explains Why She Separated from Brad Pitt

Michelle Obama Explains What Juneteenth Means to Her

Drake Just Did Something Pretty Awesome While Stuck at Home

Fri, 19 June 2020 at 5:34 pm

Lady Gaga Goes Pantsless for Coffee Run with Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga Goes Pantsless for Coffee Run with Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga wears a pink sweatshirt and no pants while going on a coffee run with boyfriend Michael Polansky on Friday morning (June 19) in Hollywood Hills, Calif.

The 34-year-old singer and actress fully coordinated her outfit with a white face mask and pink-and-white sneakers.

The day before, Gaga posted a photo of herself in a pink sports bra and she captioned it, “Thinking about the world and sending love. I walk in circles and reflect sometimes about what I want to say. I want to say I love you.”

Earlier in the week, Gaga was photographed giving a fan the jacket off her own back and the fan opened up and explained what happened in the moments leading up to that!

