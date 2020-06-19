Lady Gaga Goes Pantsless for Coffee Run with Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga wears a pink sweatshirt and no pants while going on a coffee run with boyfriend Michael Polansky on Friday morning (June 19) in Hollywood Hills, Calif.

The 34-year-old singer and actress fully coordinated her outfit with a white face mask and pink-and-white sneakers.

The day before, Gaga posted a photo of herself in a pink sports bra and she captioned it, “Thinking about the world and sending love. I walk in circles and reflect sometimes about what I want to say. I want to say I love you.”

Earlier in the week, Gaga was photographed giving a fan the jacket off her own back and the fan opened up and explained what happened in the moments leading up to that!