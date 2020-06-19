Top Stories
Ashley Benson Brings Boyfriend G-Eazy as Her Date to Sister Shaylene's Wedding!

Ashley Benson Brings Boyfriend G-Eazy as Her Date to Sister Shaylene's Wedding!

Angelina Jolie Explains Why She Separated from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie Explains Why She Separated from Brad Pitt

Michelle Obama Explains What Juneteenth Means to Her

Michelle Obama Explains What Juneteenth Means to Her

Drake Just Did Something Pretty Awesome While Stuck at Home

Drake Just Did Something Pretty Awesome While Stuck at Home

Fri, 19 June 2020 at 2:23 pm

'Love Victor' Series Reveals What Simon Spier Is Up to Now

'Love Victor' Series Reveals What Simon Spier Is Up to Now

The new series Love Victor is now streaming on Hulu and it’s a spinoff of the beloved movie Love Simon, which was released in theaters in 2018.

So, how does the show connect to Nick Robinson‘s character Simon Spier? We have some spoilers for you below!

The new series is about a boy named Victor (Michael Cimino) who moves to Atlanta with his family and attends Creekwood High School, the same school where Simon attended. He’s afraid to tell anyone that he is gay and reaches out to Simon on social media, explaining his story and seeking advice. They become pen pals and Nick provides voiceovers throughout the season while narrating their correspondences.

Interested in knowing what Simon Spier is up to these days?

Click inside to find out more…

At the end of Love Simon, Simon began a relationship with Bram (Keiynan Lonsdale) after kissing on the ferris wheel. And they’re still happily together and living in New York City!

In episode 8, Victor decides to buy a bus ticket to New York to visit Simon, but he happens to be out of town that day and Bram introduces him to gay life in the big city.

Simon does make an appearance at the end of the episode and even gifts Victor with the jean jacket that he wore throughout Love Simon. So sweet!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty, Hulu
Posted to: Love Simon, Love Victor, Michael Cimino, Nick Robinson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Jamie Foxx is bulking up to play Mike Tyson - see his muscles! - TMZ
  • Check out the first look of Lili Reinhart's new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristen Doute has broken her silence after being fired from Vanderpump Rules - TooFab
  • See photos from Raven Symone's intimate, backyard wedding! - Just Jared Jr