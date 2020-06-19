'Love Victor' Series Reveals What Simon Spier Is Up to Now

The new series Love Victor is now streaming on Hulu and it’s a spinoff of the beloved movie Love Simon, which was released in theaters in 2018.

So, how does the show connect to Nick Robinson‘s character Simon Spier? We have some spoilers for you below!

The new series is about a boy named Victor (Michael Cimino) who moves to Atlanta with his family and attends Creekwood High School, the same school where Simon attended. He’s afraid to tell anyone that he is gay and reaches out to Simon on social media, explaining his story and seeking advice. They become pen pals and Nick provides voiceovers throughout the season while narrating their correspondences.

Interested in knowing what Simon Spier is up to these days?

Click inside to find out more…

At the end of Love Simon, Simon began a relationship with Bram (Keiynan Lonsdale) after kissing on the ferris wheel. And they’re still happily together and living in New York City!

In episode 8, Victor decides to buy a bus ticket to New York to visit Simon, but he happens to be out of town that day and Bram introduces him to gay life in the big city.

Simon does make an appearance at the end of the episode and even gifts Victor with the jean jacket that he wore throughout Love Simon. So sweet!