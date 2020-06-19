Top Stories
Fri, 19 June 2020 at 12:05 am

NBA Players Will Be Given a Ring That Can Predict Coronavirus Symptoms Days in Advance

NBA Players Will Be Given a Ring That Can Predict Coronavirus Symptoms Days in Advance

NBA players will be given a “smart ring” that has the capability of predicting symptoms of COVID-19 up to three days in advance.

The NBA will resume the 2019-20 season on July 30 with all teams playing at Disney World in Orlando, Fla.

The National Basketball Players Association sent out a memo to all players this week and an Oura ring was offeered to each player. The “ring will track the health of the player and give early warning signs if a player is in danger of contracting the coronavirus,” according to CBS Sports.

It will not be required for players to wear the ring, but it definitely seems like a smart idea. Some of the things that the ring tracks are “temperature, respiratory rate, heart rate, and sleeping patterns.”

Teams will only have access to the ring’s data for their players if the players are in danger of contracting COVID-19.

