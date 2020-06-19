Nick Watney Becomes First Golfer Diagnosed with Coronavirus

Nick Watney has pulled out of the RBC Heritage tournament because he has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

The PGA Tour shared a statement about Nick‘s diagnosis, which explains why he will be absent from the green.

According to the release, Nick “indicated he had symptoms consistent with the illness” ahead of his arrival at the Harbour Town Golf Club for the second round of the RBC Heritage tournament in Hilton Head, South Carolina, on Friday, June 19.

After consulting with a physician, he tested positive for the virus.

Now in self-isolation, Nick previously tested negative a few days before the tournament.

“Nick will have the PGA TOUR’s full support throughout his self-isolation and recovery period under CDC guidelines,” the statement reads. “For the health and well-being of all associated with the tournament and those within the community, the TOUR has begun implementing its response plan in consultation with medical experts including working with those who may have had close contact with Nick.”

Read the full statement below!

Here’s a full list of every celebrity who has tested positive for coronavirus.