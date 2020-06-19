Fri, 19 June 2020 at 3:39 pm
One of Three Cops Will Be Fired Following Breonna Taylor Murder
- Brett Hankison, one of the three Louisville cops who fired their weapons during the deadly March 13 raid at Breonna Taylor‘s home, is about to be fired amid global backlash against police brutality and systemic racism. – TMZ
