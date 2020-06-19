Peter Sarsgaard Reveals the Status of 'The Batman' Filming Amid Pandemic

Peter Sarsgaard is talking The Batman.

The 49-year-old actor, who is set to play Gil Colson, Gotham’s district attorney in the highly anticipated superhero movie, spoke out about the current status of the film amid the pandemic in an interview on SiriusXM’s EW Live on Friday (June 19).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Peter Sarsgaard

When asked if they’d already completing filming, he said “No.”

“I had a shaved head in that movie and I have not cut my hair or shaved obviously since that movie which I was working on in London at the end of February,” he continued.

“I have a beard, like a large beard, and I was sort of hoping to do [wife] Maggie [Gyllenhaal]‘s movie with the beard, but you know, if I have to go back and shoot Batman before Maggie‘s movie, which I don’t know yet, then I don’t have to be clean-shaven in Maggie‘s movie.”

“We’re gonna go back and finish it…it’s going to take time. Movies like that are way harder. You know, they’ve got so many people on set, so many locations, and moving around and logistical s–t. On Batman, we’re gonna have to have rules…there are tons of people doing so many jobs,” he went on to explain.

He also spoke further about the short film he made with Maggie during quarantine that will be available on Netflix this month.

This star recently revealed why he’s only played Batman once.

SiriusXM’s EW Live hosted by Jessica Shaw and Dalton Ross can be heard daily from 2:00 – 4:00 pm ET on SiriusXM Stars channel 109.

Listen to Peter Sarsgaard explain what’s going on with the movie…



Peter Sarsgaard Isn’t Finished With ‘The Batman’ Yet



Peter Sarsgaard Made a Short Film With Maggie Gyllenhaal during Quarantine that will be on Netflix