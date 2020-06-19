Top Stories
Ashley Benson Brings Boyfriend G-Eazy as Her Date to Sister Shaylene's Wedding!

Ashley Benson Brings Boyfriend G-Eazy as Her Date to Sister Shaylene's Wedding!

Angelina Jolie Explains Why She Separated from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie Explains Why She Separated from Brad Pitt

Lady Gaga Goes Pantsless for Coffee Run with Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga Goes Pantsless for Coffee Run with Michael Polansky

Drake Just Did Something Pretty Awesome While Stuck at Home

Drake Just Did Something Pretty Awesome While Stuck at Home

Fri, 19 June 2020 at 9:48 pm

Pharrell Williams Working on Juneteenth Inspired Musical For Netflix with Kenya Barris

Pharrell Williams Working on Juneteenth Inspired Musical For Netflix with Kenya Barris

Pharrell Williams is developing a musical based on Juneteenth, Deadline reports.

The talented musician is teaming up with black-ish creator Kenya Barris on the project to develop it for Netflix.

The site reports that the project is in “the early stages of working up a plan” and “details about storyline are under wraps.”

Pharrell will be producing the pic with partner Mimi Valdes alongside Kenya, who will produce through his production company Khalabo Ink Society.

Earlier this week, Pharrell made a visit to his homestate of Virginia where he joined Governor Ralph Northam to announce that June 19 will be officially recognized as Juneteenth in the state.

“This is our chance to lead by example. This is our chance to lead, to truly embrace the importance of Juneteenth and treat it as a celebration of freedom that black people deserve…this is about proper recognition,” he shared in his speech.

You can watch his full speech at the event here!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kenya Barris, Pharrell Williams

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Jamie Foxx is bulking up to play Mike Tyson - see his muscles! - TMZ
  • Check out the first look of Lili Reinhart's new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristen Doute has broken her silence after being fired from Vanderpump Rules - TooFab
  • See photos from Raven Symone's intimate, backyard wedding! - Just Jared Jr