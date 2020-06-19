Pharrell Williams Working on Juneteenth Inspired Musical For Netflix with Kenya Barris

Pharrell Williams is developing a musical based on Juneteenth, Deadline reports.

The talented musician is teaming up with black-ish creator Kenya Barris on the project to develop it for Netflix.

The site reports that the project is in “the early stages of working up a plan” and “details about storyline are under wraps.”

Pharrell will be producing the pic with partner Mimi Valdes alongside Kenya, who will produce through his production company Khalabo Ink Society.

Earlier this week, Pharrell made a visit to his homestate of Virginia where he joined Governor Ralph Northam to announce that June 19 will be officially recognized as Juneteenth in the state.

“This is our chance to lead by example. This is our chance to lead, to truly embrace the importance of Juneteenth and treat it as a celebration of freedom that black people deserve…this is about proper recognition,” he shared in his speech.

You can watch his full speech at the event here!